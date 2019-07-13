Wasatch Advisors Lifted Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stake By $2.99 Million; AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA ORDINARY SHAR (ACGBF) Shorts Increased By 0.13%

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) had an increase of 0.13% in short interest. ACGBF’s SI was 91.43M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.13% from 91.31M shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 41559 days are for AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:ACGBF)’s short sellers to cover ACGBF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.0117 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4217. About 450 shares traded. Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) stake by 21.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc acquired 76,642 shares as Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)’s stock declined 36.66%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 426,806 shares with $16.97 million value, up from 350,164 last quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc now has $848.13M valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 577,114 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 218,656 shares to 2.39 million valued at $340.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) stake by 65,060 shares and now owns 379,598 shares. I3 Verticals Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atara Biotherapeutics had 7 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, March 22. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $1.61 million activity. Haqq Christopher sold $477,922 worth of stock or 12,375 shares. $39,000 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC. 7,800 shares valued at $302,367 were sold by Ciechanover Isaac E. on Saturday, February 9. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $57,020 was sold by Newell Joe.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Citadel Advisors Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Bridger Ltd Llc holds 1.75 million shares or 5.51% of its portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,412 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 95,520 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 184,513 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp owns 145,530 shares. Illinois-based Driehaus Cap Ltd has invested 0.29% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Grp One Trading Lp accumulated 14 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0% or 19,600 shares. Highline Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Wasatch Advisors Incorporated owns 426,806 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Com accumulated 8,792 shares or 0.01% of the stock.