Wasatch Advisors Increases Stake in Veeva Sys (VEEV); Facebook (FB) Holding Boosted by Js Capital Management Llc

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Ann Winblad: Facebook opt-out button for data may be an unsustainable model; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony About Facebook’s User Agreement (Video); 23/03/2018 – Facebook Cambridge Analytica data scandal has generated justified anger; 02/05/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Car bomb kills at least seven in Libya’s capital; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Memo Reveals Angst Over Growth Culture’s Consequences; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAID TO SPEAK IN 24 HOURS; 25/04/2018 – Users should make context and intentions clear to avoid having their posts taken down, according to Facebook Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has always shared the principles of the EU’s strict data protection law Mark Zuckerberg says; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 22.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 7,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 43,232 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 35,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $157.81. About 1.58 million shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Veeva adds pharma exec to board – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “OPKO Health Switches to Multichannel Veeva CRM to Drive More Effective Customer Engagement – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Turn Incrementally Bullish After Veeva’s Beat And Raise – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva (VEEV) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 32,859 shares to 12,733 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 664,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.73M shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Llc invested in 0.12% or 1,800 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Voya Investment Management Lc stated it has 514,662 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Old Natl Bank In reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). De Burlo Group reported 103,150 shares. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated holds 0.02% or 33,729 shares. Comm Fincl Bank holds 2,179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.69 million shares. Axa stated it has 251,114 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 167,914 shares. Allen Investment Mngmt Lc reported 14,779 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 53 shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% or 35,957 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 5,000 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook’s Hardware Ambitions Go Beyond Device Sales – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Triple Threat Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Term – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 9,800 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,306 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Dsc Advisors LP stated it has 7,697 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 119,902 shares. Lau Assoc Limited Liability Co has 0.95% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,100 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 16.80M shares. Citizens And Northern invested in 1.15% or 12,350 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 1.72% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 72,121 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated owns 9.73M shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 200,300 shares. 1 were reported by Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Tru Company Of Vermont holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 44,023 shares. Aimz Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.47% or 136,768 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,405 shares.