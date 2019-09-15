Wasatch Advisors Increases Holding in Dorman Products (DORM); As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Maple Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.38 Million

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 43,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 349,723 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.48M, up from 306,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 170,233 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,181 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, up from 19,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing embeds ex-737 Max boss at Rolls-Royce to fix engine issues- Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold DORM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 25.53 million shares or 0.46% less from 25.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 10,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mariner Lc reported 3,725 shares. First Advisors Lp holds 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) or 30,429 shares. Signaturefd Llc accumulated 75 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0% or 24,676 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 0% or 5,392 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 9,927 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 5,318 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 20,436 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.03% stake. Tower Lc (Trc) reported 321 shares stake. D E Shaw And holds 13,226 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3,682 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 19,252 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 22,636 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $10.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridex Corp (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 169,744 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 18,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,638 shares, and cut its stake in Duluth Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 786 were reported by Sta Wealth Mgmt Llc. Hills Bank & Trust And invested in 0.8% or 8,537 shares. Viking Invsts Ltd Partnership has invested 4.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Utd Automobile Association invested in 391,489 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 673 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 0.31% or 73,600 shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha accumulated 0.07% or 3,077 shares. Signature And Lc owns 1,636 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dowling Yahnke accumulated 23,095 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Archford Cap Strategies Lc has 1.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 6,778 were reported by Horan Cap Advsrs Llc. Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,125 shares. Iberiabank owns 1,984 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 8,123 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

