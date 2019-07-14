Wasatch Advisors Increased Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stake By $2.13 Million; Last Week Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $9000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 6 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 3. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 14 by Argus Research. See Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $102.0000 Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $84 New Target: $98 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) stake by 24.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc acquired 133,004 shares as Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)’s stock rose 12.34%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 685,760 shares with $11.36 million value, up from 552,756 last quarter. Tower Semiconductor Ltd now has $1.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 129,578 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:TSEM) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TowerJazz, Cadence and Lumerical Deliver Silicon-Photonics and SiGe- Integrated PDK with a Complete Optical Transceiver Design Environment – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TowerJazz Expands its Leading-Edge High Voltage Low RDSON Power Platform – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TowerJazz and Lumotive Demonstrate True Solid-State Beam Steering for Automotive LiDAR Systems – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased Petiq Inc stake by 35,489 shares to 1.08M valued at $33.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) stake by 29,906 shares and now owns 155,440 shares. Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) was reduced too.

More notable recent Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Use These Stocks to Up Your Options Trading Game – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Bill Ackman’s Entire Portfolio Posts Gains for First 7 Months – GuruFocus.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.54. About 2.68M shares traded or 26.02% up from the average. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has risen 12.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HLT News: 09/04/2018 – HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS SAYS PRELIMINARY DILUTED EPS OF $0.51 TO $0.53 FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Hampton by Hilton Unveils New Prototype; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Checks Out of Hilton Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – HILTON EXPECTS 2018 REVPAR IN ASIA PACIFIC TO GROW IN THE HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE, WITH REVPAR GROWTH IN CHINA OF 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Hilton Kuala Lumpur wins ‘Best 5 Star Hotel’ category for Going Places Magazine; 09/04/2018 – China’s HNA to exit Hilton investment with stake sale; 09/04/2018 – Banyan Investment Group Adds Two Hilton Family Hotels to Growing Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL TO U.S. ROSE IN 1Q: HILTON CEO NASSETTA; 29/05/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Hilton, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Aramark; 23/05/2018 – HILTON FOOD NAMES ROBERT WATSON EXEC CHAIRMAN FROM 1 JULY

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. The company has market cap of $28.97 billion. It operates through Management and Franchise, and Ownership divisions. It has a 39.2 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees.