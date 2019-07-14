Wasatch Advisors Increased Stake in Usa Technologies (USAT) as Stock Value Rose; Dudley & Shanley Has Trimmed Holding in Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) by $6.49 Million as Stock Declined

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Serv. Grp (HCSG) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 202,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 317,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 520,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Serv. Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 644,525 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 11.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 594,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 438,815 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 688,967 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Fincl Bank Of America De invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Holdings Inc has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Pnc Fin reported 35 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). 488,031 were accumulated by S Squared Techs Ltd Liability Company. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). First Republic Investment Management, California-based fund reported 103,005 shares. 474,066 were accumulated by Foundation Capital Ltd Liability Co. 16,750 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Perkins Cap Management owns 287,935 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 25,100 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc stated it has 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 21,118 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 40,356 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $96.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 208,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares to 82,194 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 49,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,300 shares, and has risen its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).