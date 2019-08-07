Wasatch Advisors Increased Kadant (KAI) Stake by $10.55 Million; Itron (ITRI) Sentiment Is 1.64

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) stake by 10.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc acquired 117,255 shares as Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI)’s stock declined 4.06%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 1.24M shares with $112.68 million value, up from 1.12 million last quarter. Kadant Inc now has $923.41 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $82.64. About 21,950 shares traded. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 2.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 10/04/2018 – Kadant Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in Kadant; 08/03/2018 Kadant Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To Rev $625M-$635M; 28/03/2018 – Kadant at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kadant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAI); 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR

Itron Inc (ITRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 110 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 67 cut down and sold holdings in Itron Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 35.05 million shares, down from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Itron Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 50 Increased: 77 New Position: 33.

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) stake by 542,899 shares to 53,939 valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I () stake by 443,797 shares and now owns 1.82 million shares. Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) was reduced too.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $923.41 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. It has a 14.66 P/E ratio. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, makes, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food.

Wasatch Advisors Inc is a Utah-based institutional investor with more than $19.28 billion AUM in March, 2014. Taken from Wasatch Advisors latest Adv, the fund reported to have 72 full and part-time employees. Among which 44 performing investment advisory and research functions. The institutional investor had more than 200 clients.

The stock decreased 3.99% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $65.15. About 178,120 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It has a 57.86 P/E ratio. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 16 selling transactions for $33.89 million activity.

