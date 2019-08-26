Wasatch Advisors Increased Holding in Radiant Logistics (RLGT) by $380,304; As Lyon William Homes Cl A New (WLH) Market Value Rose, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Increased by $540,120 Its Position

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (RLGT) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 63,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.44% . The institutional investor held 885,022 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 821,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Radiant Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.69M market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $0.1628 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5728. About 56,128 shares traded. Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RLGT) has risen 39.34% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGT News: 09/05/2018 – Radiant Logistics 3Q EPS 0c; 10/04/2018 – Maxar Technologies’ Radiant Solutions Voted Top Workplace for the Second Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – Interactive Kiosk Market is Projected to Accrue Lucrative Gains in Forthcoming Years: Radiant Insights, Inc; 30/05/2018 – Human Growth Hormone Drug Market to Gain Due to Easy Accessibility of Raised Healthcare Expenditure: Radiant Insights, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Pixvana Partners with Radiant Images to Offer Creators Free Trial of Pixvana’s SPIN Studio Platform; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-KKR-backed Radiant Lifecare readies bid for India’s Fortis Healthcare – Economic Times; 01/05/2018 – Radiant Logistics To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – DNA Polymerase Market Size Expected to Develop With Substantial CAGR in the Forthcoming Years: Radiant Insights, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Cord Blood Banking Market to Gain From Enhanced Application in Genetic Disease Treatment: Radiant Insights, Inc; 28/03/2018 – Hand Sanitizer Market to be Driven by Rising Awareness About Hygiene & Prevention of Infectious Diseases: Radiant Insights,

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A New (WLH) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 36,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 447,447 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 411,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Lyon William Homes Cl A New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $668.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 63,026 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters New (NYSE:AEO) by 328,679 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $28.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zagg Inc Com (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 65,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,687 shares, and cut its stake in Cable One Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold RLGT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 23.99 million shares or 9.84% more from 21.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Ltd holds 22,586 shares. Walleye Trading Llc has 19,700 shares. Citigroup stated it has 9,653 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 15,651 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 63,063 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 45,300 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors owns 138,253 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Avalon Advisors Lc invested in 0.04% or 274,657 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) for 219,231 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 490,910 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The stated it has 25,243 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.61% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 8,114 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).