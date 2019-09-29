Wasatch Advisors Holding in South St (SSB) Upped as Valuation Rose; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Position in Zoetis (ZTS) Increased by $441,265

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 77.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 160,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 366,446 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.00 million, up from 206,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 154,547 shares traded or 1.38% up from the average. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 32.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 3,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 15,840 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 11,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.48M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Inv Il accumulated 1,950 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.42% or 189,195 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 28,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman Com holds 11,828 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Lc has invested 0.04% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Park National Oh invested in 110,650 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.65% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1.19 million shares. Massachusetts Service Communications Ma holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 7.80M shares. Kames Pcl holds 21,331 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0.06% or 444,317 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 11,137 shares. Hallmark Capital Management stated it has 11,441 shares. King Luther Capital holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1.96M shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 91,477 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $482.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,000 shares to 11,152 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).