Wasatch Advisors Holding in Mei Pharma (MEIP) Has Raised by $353,148; As Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Shares Rose, Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Cut Its Holding

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 176,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 161,325 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Patients; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – BASED ON POSITIVE INTERIM ANALYSIS ANNOUNCED TODAY, HELSINN AND MEI ARE EXPANDING OPEN-LABEL ENROLLMENT TO TOTAL OF UP TO 60 MDS PATIENTS; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 23/05/2018 – Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In MEI Pharma; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – PREDEFINED PATIENT RETENTION THRESHOLD MET IN STUDY; 09/05/2018 – MEI Pharma 3Q Loss/Shr 16c

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 83,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% . The institutional investor held 34,029 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192,000, down from 117,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Hallador Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.50M market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 16,496 shares traded. Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has declined 21.18% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.18% the S&P500. Some Historical HNRG News: 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q EPS 7c; 09/03/2018 Hallador Announces the Passing of Victor P. Stabio, Board Chairman; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Entered Into New $267 Million Credit Agreement; 21/05/2018 – Hallador Energy Secures New $267MM Credit Facility Through 2022; 07/05/2018 – Hallador Energy 1Q Rev $66.9M; 16/04/2018 – Hallador Energy Declares Dividend of 4c; 21/05/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY CO – $267 MLN FACILITY IS COMPRISED OF A $147 MLN TERM LOAN AND A $120 MLN REVOLVER; 15/03/2018 – HALLADOR ENERGY SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 9, BRENT BILSLAND, CO’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CHAIRMAN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy 2017 Rev $271.6M; 12/03/2018 – Hallador Energy Reports Annual Earnings Of $1.08 Per Share And Announces Formation Of Hourglass Sands, LLC

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 4,035 shares to 26,302 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bg Staffing Inc by 37,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,584 shares, and cut its stake in Selecta Biosciences Inc.

More notable recent MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Some Ideas For The Next Celator – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2016, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MEI Pharma Presents Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Study of ME-401 in Patients with Indolent B-Cell Malignancies at the 2018 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” published on December 02, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: A Quiet One Ahead Of Labor Day Weekend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MEI Pharma: A Rare Hidden Gem With Impressive Clinical Data – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2015 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MEI Pharma Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Voruciclib Synergistically Induces Apoptosis in Combination with Venetoclax in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Cells at the 2018 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Analysts await Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HNRG’s profit will be $2.42 million for 11.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Hallador Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -260.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold HNRG shares while 17 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.47 million shares or 3.15% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,806 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.19% invested in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Cannell Peter B & Co Inc accumulated 0.03% or 159,350 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 17,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp reported 7,068 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Lc owns 233,595 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 209,200 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) or 40,779 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company invested in 0% or 422,292 shares. American Intl Group Inc reported 0% stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0% stake. The Netherlands-based Alpinvest Partners Bv has invested 0.18% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 1,408 shares stake. Citigroup has invested 0% in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). 2,022 are owned by Federated Investors Pa.