Wasatch Advisors Holding in Maxlinear (MXL) Increased by $5.71 Million; Kkr & Co (KKR) Share Price Rose While Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Decreased by $879,405 Its Stake

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 100.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 228,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.43% . The institutional investor held 456,883 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, up from 228,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 388,700 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 08/05/2018 – MAXLINEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 36C; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Rev $110.8M; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR: ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE ON MAY 23; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear’s XR9240 Data Compression and Security Coprocessor Adds Support for Dell EMC VMAX All-Flash Storage Arrays; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 2.77 million shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 21/05/2018 – KKR SAID TO WEIGH UNITED GROUP IPO IN LONDON OR AMSTERDAM IN 4Q; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 30/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: BMC Software Rtgs Unchanged By KKR Buy Plan; 18/05/2018 – CVC to buy Finnish healthcare group Mehilainen from KKR, Triton; 16/05/2018 – Despite Challenging Times, Global Business Growth is on the Rise, Finds Epicor; 07/03/2018 – Epicor Announces Newest Release of Next-Generation DocStar Enterprise Content Management Solution; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 03/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP – AFTER-TAX ECONOMIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER ADJUSTED UNIT WAS $0.42 FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – KKR 1Q Economic Profit Per Share 42c; 09/04/2018 – FS Investments and KKR Close Transaction, Creating Largest BDC Platform

Analysts await KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.6 per share. KKR’s profit will be $325.44M for 16.76 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by KKR & Co. Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.56% EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 7,305 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $111.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 41,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,879 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR).

