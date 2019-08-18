Wasatch Advisors Holding In Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Was Has Boosted; As Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Stock Declined, Capital Management Associates Cut Holding by $388,500

Capital Management Associates decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $191.71. About 391,614 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500.

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 65.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 80,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 204,521 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.97 million, up from 123,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $129.63. About 162,252 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 86,120 shares to 596,838 shares, valued at $88.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 179,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,062 shares, and cut its stake in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Inv Management Company holds 0.06% or 3,055 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 685,460 shares. Lpl Limited Co holds 0% or 5,832 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 8,794 shares or 0% of the stock. 65,580 are held by Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Llc. Park West Asset Mngmt Lc holds 5.27% or 1.30 million shares. 7,670 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. First Hawaiian National Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 851 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 23,019 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 230 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Tyvor Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.23% or 102,044 shares in its portfolio. 1.10M are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lithia Motors (LAD) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lithia Motors Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Zuora, Lithia Motors And More – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lithia Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lithia Motors Continues To Perform, But It May Be Time To Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agree To Buy SVB Financial Group At $195, Earn 5.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SVB Financial Group’s (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SVB Financial (SIVB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fee Income, Leerink to Aid SVB Financial (SIVB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SVB Financial (SIVB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity.