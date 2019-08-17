Wasatch Advisors Holding in Healthequity (HQY) Raised by $27.48 Million as Share Value Rose; Pecaut & Company Has Cut Its Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Position as Share Price Rose

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $170.02. About 387,760 shares traded or 15.15% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – QTRLY SHR $5.08; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Names H. Lynn Horak as the New Chairma; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S EPS INCLUDES $4.60/SHR ADJUSTMENT DUE TO TAX LAW

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 376,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.84M, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.74. About 755,216 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $73.16M for 21.36 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management holds 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 89,230 shares. Nordea has 71,542 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 98,190 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 7,162 shares. Stifel invested 0.05% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Dean Assocs Ltd has 0.12% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 6,151 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 41,334 shares. 5,624 were reported by Us Retail Bank De. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 145,657 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kwmg Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 89 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 7,569 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 26,725 shares.

