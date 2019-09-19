Wasatch Advisors Holding in Exelon (EXC) Trimmed by $963,500; As Kirby (KEX) Shares Rose, Slate Path Capital LP Increased Holding by $42.66 Million

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 65.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 540,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.84 million, up from 825,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 55,071 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500.

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 127,347 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11M, down from 147,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 443,423 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 43,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Capital Mgmt Lp holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 81,750 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 21,797 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,861 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 14,246 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management invested in 76,035 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 23,817 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 103,432 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 11,490 shares. Richmond Hill Lc, a New York-based fund reported 159,040 shares. 139,070 were reported by Retirement System Of Alabama. Citigroup has 30,957 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 129,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amer Intl invested 0.03% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Loomis Sayles And Co LP reported 125,454 shares stake.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00M for 13.57 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 63,799 shares to 204,026 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 468,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).