Wasatch Advisors Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP) Has Upped as Market Valuation Declined; Veracyte (VCYT) Market Valuation Rose While Birchview Capital LP Decreased Holding by $350,000

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 13,353 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 7,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $7.44 during the last trading session, reaching $207.4. About 492,778 shares traded or 22.91% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500.

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 34,767 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 48,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 465,572 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 107,584 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $135.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 97,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.77M shares, and cut its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

