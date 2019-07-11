Wasatch Advisors Has Upped Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Position By $727,299; Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Sellers Increased By 31.9% Their Shorts

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) had an increase of 31.9% in short interest. NLY’s SI was 56.43 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 31.9% from 42.79M shares previously. With 13.38 million avg volume, 4 days are for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)’s short sellers to cover NLY’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 6.25 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 8.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) stake by 27.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc acquired 9,963 shares as Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN)’s stock declined 6.32%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 45,585 shares with $3.34 million value, up from 35,622 last quarter. Seattle Genetics Inc now has $10.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.68. About 474,040 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS: FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE FOR ADCETRIS; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 07/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS STARTS NEW PHASE 1 STUDY; 09/03/2018 – News On Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC) Now Under SGEN; 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – FDA ALSO GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ADCETRIS

Among 4 analysts covering Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Seattle Genetics had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.63 million activity. $1.31 million worth of stock was sold by SIEGALL CLAY B on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Lc owns 29,973 shares. Fosun Intll Limited owns 121,605 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab reported 0% stake. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 1,400 shares. Assetmark reported 218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, D E Shaw Company has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 108,183 shares. Capital Interest Investors reported 12.90M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Domini Impact Invs, a New York-based fund reported 3,120 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.04% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Paloma Ptnrs Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Ftb Advsr accumulated 195 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). 32,000 are owned by South Dakota Invest Council. 51.05 million are held by Baker Bros Limited Partnership. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 18,215 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) stake by 373,579 shares to 1.98M valued at $25.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) stake by 15,238 shares and now owns 176,624 shares. Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) was reduced too.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.45 billion. The firm invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer.

Among 5 analysts covering Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Annaly Capital Management had 8 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Wood. The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 16.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Green Anthony C. KEYES KEVIN also bought $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Monday, May 6. Another trade for 90,000 shares valued at $852,294 was made by Hamilton Thomas Edward on Friday, May 17. Fallon Katherine Beirne also bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares.