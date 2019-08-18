Wasatch Advisors Has Upped Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Position By $12.23 Million; J Goldman & Company LP Lowered General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Holding

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased General Electric Co (Call) (GE) stake by 79.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 1.91M shares as General Electric Co (Call) (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 501,000 shares with $5.01M value, down from 2.42M last quarter. General Electric Co (Call) now has $76.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52 million shares traded or 306.13% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update; 05/03/2018 – GE Sees Durability Fix for New Jet Engine in Second Quarter; 07/03/2018 – GE REPORTS INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED RESERVOIR; 26/03/2018 – Swedish Pension Fished for Value in GE, Facebook — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 16/04/2018 – General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-K; 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDER WITH OHGISHMA POWER

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) stake by 26.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc acquired 1.36M shares as Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)'s stock rose 5.54%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 6.44 million shares with $61.42M value, up from 5.08 million last quarter. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc now has $1.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 1.20M shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) stake by 113,963 shares to 537,835 valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) stake by 11,759 shares and now owns 189,435 shares. Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Capital Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Principal Financial Incorporated accumulated 0% or 29,405 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 1,000 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp invested in 129,372 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) for 490,826 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt holds 37,656 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Comerica Bankshares holds 15,904 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0.02% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 7.71M shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Frontier Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 415,256 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Nutrien Ltd (Put) stake by 20,000 shares to 40,000 valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Foundation Bldg Matls Inc stake by 39,285 shares and now owns 52,000 shares. Eldorado Resorts Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ERI) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 19.45% above currents $8.79 stock price. General Electric had 37 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Daiwa Securities. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 15 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, March 15. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $11 target. Cowen & Co maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $13 target. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 8. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation has “Sell” rating and $7 target.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock or 331,684 shares. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12.