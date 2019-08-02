Wasatch Advisors Has Upped Its Kadant (KAI) Stake by $6.80 Million; Bkd Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Position by $513,360

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 78,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.83 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $968.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.23% or $6.76 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 78,325 shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 2.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To Rev $625M-$635M; 10/04/2018 – Kadant Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kadant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAI); 08/03/2018 Kadant Declares Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase; 12/03/2018 – KADANT SAYS ON MARCH 7, BOARD NAMED MICHAEL MCKENNEY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14M, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 295,521 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 38,598 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $214.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 31,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold KAI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.29 million shares or 1.84% more from 9.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 25,011 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 18,412 shares. D E Shaw And has 2,947 shares. Anderson Hoagland holds 0.48% or 8,920 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 93 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.09% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Btim stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Confluence Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Stanley owns 0.14% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 6,741 shares. Geode Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Kennedy Capital Mgmt accumulated 95,470 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment has 0% invested in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) for 63,615 shares.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 25,747 shares to 68,276 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 146,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes invested in 1.23% or 200,000 shares. Cls Invests Limited invested in 0.02% or 4,804 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 1,806 shares. 59,905 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Parkside Fin Retail Bank & owns 534 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 11,010 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.04% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va, Virginia-based fund reported 1,605 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.05% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Advisor Limited Liability Co invested in 3,713 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bessemer Grp holds 0.02% or 44,398 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Limited invested in 4,808 shares. Retirement Planning Gru has invested 0.17% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 50,174 shares.