Wasatch Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $1.18 Million as Share Price Rose; Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holder Verition Fund Management Has Raised Holding

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 22,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 113,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 9.20 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 229.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 18,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 2.63M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 24/04/2018 – 43SP: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – 68GW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades three classes of UK Housing Association Notes issued by Finance for Residential Social Housing PLC (Fresh); 27/04/2018 – 94PC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smaller Institutions Focused on Traditional Equity, Fixed Income; 06/03/2018 – 71NR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – 78ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – 93LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/05/2018 – 38OZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – 43GA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sharpspring Inc by 110,705 shares to 323,554 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 21,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sharpspring Inc by 110,705 shares to 323,554 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 21,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP).

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roan Res Inc by 345,851 shares to 116,636 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 8,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,971 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

