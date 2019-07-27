Wasatch Advisors Has Raised Mei Pharma (MEIP) Holding; Last Week EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Analysts

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) stake by 52.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc acquired 380,531 shares as Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP)’s stock rose 7.77%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 1.11 million shares with $3.41 million value, up from 729,040 last quarter. Mei Pharma Inc now has $118.34M valuation. The stock decreased 4.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 375,462 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has risen 23.32% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 30/05/2018 – HELSINN GROUP AND MEI PHARMA ANNOUNCE UPCOMING PRESENTATION AT ASCO 2018 ON THE DESIGN OF THE PHASE lll PRIMULA STUDY OF PRACINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOI…; 25/05/2018 – CAXTON CORPORATION REPORTS 9.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – BASED ON POSITIVE INTERIM ANALYSIS ANNOUNCED TODAY, HELSINN AND MEI ARE EXPANDING OPEN-LABEL ENROLLMENT TO TOTAL OF UP TO 60 MDS PATIENTS; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – 10% RATE CONSISTENT WITH ESTABLISHED DISCONTINUATION RATE FOR AZACITIDINE GIVEN AS MONOTHERAPY, MEETS THRESHOLD TO CONTINUE ENROLLMENT; 30/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study; 14/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Announces $75M Private Placement; 23/05/2018 – Growth Equity Opportunities Fund V, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In MEI Pharma; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019

Among 2 analysts covering MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. MEI Pharma had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM Systems, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 89,257 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,560 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.06% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 65,699 shares. Registered Inv Advisor invested in 0.44% or 4,640 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 2,287 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Old Savings Bank In has 2,179 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 1,983 shares. Bernzott Capital Advsr holds 150,045 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, Wendell David Associates has 0.16% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 6,000 shares. Verition Fund Llc reported 2,723 shares stake. United Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 81,208 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.97 billion. The firm offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It has a 48.38 P/E ratio. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation.