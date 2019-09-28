Wasatch Advisors Has Raised Its Telenav (TNAV) Holding; ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (ZPHYF) Sellers Increased By 19.06% Their Shorts

ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:ZPHYF) had an increase of 19.06% in short interest. ZPHYF’s SI was 35,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.06% from 29,900 shares previously. With 25,200 avg volume, 1 days are for ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:ZPHYF)’s short sellers to cover ZPHYF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.0049 during the last trading session, reaching $0.22. About 2,500 shares traded. Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZPHYF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Telenav Inc (TNAV) stake by 67.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc acquired 233,945 shares as Telenav Inc (TNAV)’s stock rose 56.13%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 578,138 shares with $4.63 million value, up from 344,193 last quarter. Telenav Inc now has $226.20M valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 524,063 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M

More notable recent Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Telenav Reiterates Guidance and Provides Business Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telenav: Now Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Telenav up 14% on reiteration of guidance after GM announcement-stoked plunge – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Darden Restaurants Posts Mixed Q1 Results – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “TeleNav (TNAV) announces it is working with Microsoft (MSFT) to integrate its intelligent connected-car solutions suite with Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased Planet Fitness Inc stake by 8,278 shares to 769,036 valued at $55.71 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) stake by 378,528 shares and now owns 1.05M shares. Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 2.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TNAV shares while 13 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.95 million shares or 9.22% more from 18.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 2.78 million shares. State Street has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 4,199 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Huntington Retail Bank has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 1 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Lyon Street Capital Ltd Llc holds 2.67% or 195,839 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Com has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). River & Mercantile Asset Llp invested in 0.27% or 249,140 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 27,667 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 51,397 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 129,627 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 48,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Menta Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV).

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.97 million. The Company’s flagship project is the Dawson gold project consisting of 45 contiguous unpatented claims, 8 patented mining claims, and 1 patented placer claim covering an area of approximately 400 hectares located in Colorado. It currently has negative earnings.