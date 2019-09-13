Wasatch Advisors Has Raised Its Lhc Group (LHCG) Holding by $508,963; Pure Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $456,454

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 4,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 180,901 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.63M, up from 176,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $117.28. About 116,753 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 519 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $983,000, down from 760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.7. About 1.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. POST OFFICE LOSING BILLIONS BECAUSE IT DELIVERS PACKAGES FOR AMAZON AT A VERY LOW RATE; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is sitting on at least $12.4 billion of future revenue

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.93 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Capital Mgmt Lc holds 17,641 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 1.95% or 123,743 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust has invested 2.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 68,188 are held by Advisors Asset Management. Orca Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 434 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Luxor Group Inc Limited Partnership reported 39,404 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd invested in 3.08% or 11,927 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc owns 21,577 shares. 54,273 are held by Oak Assocs Limited Oh. Somerville Kurt F owns 3,221 shares. Smith Asset Gp Inc Ltd Partnership holds 48,799 shares. Violich Management Incorporated has 616 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il has invested 1.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.79M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Best Ways To Use Your Credit Card Rewards – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $557.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,482 shares to 22,546 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 11,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 277,909 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $70.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 22,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,697 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold LHCG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Yorktown holds 3,200 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Boston Advsrs Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Assetmark has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 6,804 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Hood River Management Ltd Co invested 1.69% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.07% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Moreover, Ameritas Partners Incorporated has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Intl Group holds 0.01% or 22,478 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 34,963 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 0.01% or 879,562 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation holds 0.62% or 10,236 shares.

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LHC Group’s latest quality and patient satisfaction scores again outperform national averages – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LHC Group, Inc. beats by $0.09, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LHC Group to Present at Two Healthcare Conferences in June – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LHC Group’s latest CMS Star ratings continue to set the standard for high quality and patient satisfaction – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.