Wasatch Advisors Has Raised Its Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holding; Medifast (MED) Sentiment Is 1.26

Medifast Inc (MED) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 118 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 94 cut down and sold holdings in Medifast Inc. The funds in our database now own: 11.33 million shares, up from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Medifast Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 61 Increased: 71 New Position: 47.

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) stake by 21.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc acquired 76,642 shares as Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)’s stock declined 56.31%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 426,806 shares with $16.97 million value, up from 350,164 last quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc now has $617.71 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 816,458 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 22/03/2018 Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Immuno-Oncology Conferences; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Hoplite Capital Management L.P. holds 4% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. for 262,260 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 205,206 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12 West Capital Management Lp has 1.2% invested in the company for 115,341 shares. The New York-based G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has invested 0.85% in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1,468 shares.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 16.68 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmile Limited Company has invested 5.25% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Tiverton Asset Llc holds 38,490 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 55,195 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 370 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 37,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 3.48M shares. 19,600 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Maverick Limited holds 0.46% or 870,764 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,591 shares. Manchester Mngmt Lc, Vermont-based fund reported 1,412 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 8,800 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 903,307 shares. Tower Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 75 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.91% or 175,000 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $802,103 activity. Another trade for 13,975 shares valued at $538,736 was sold by Haqq Christopher. Ciechanover Isaac E. had sold 7,800 shares worth $302,367. 2,000 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares with value of $39,000 were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC.