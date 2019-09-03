Wasatch Advisors Has Raised Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Stake By $1.02 Million; AZIMUT HOLDING SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITAL (AZIHF) Shorts Increased By 24.75%

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) stake by 15.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc acquired 511,833 shares as Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)’s stock declined 28.82%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 3.92M shares with $8.89 million value, up from 3.40 million last quarter. Gran Tierra Energy Inc now has $504.64 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 1.37M shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior Secured Convertible Debentures Due 2020 and 2024 and Providing Option for Immediate Liquidity on 2018…; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Rev $64.8M; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Loss/Shr $784.00; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Corrects Announcement of Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 14/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Completes Redemptions of 2020 and 2024 Debentures; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Net $5.3M; 06/03/2018 BMW Reveals a Gran Coupe Concept That’s More Sport Than Sedan; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy 1Q EPS 5c; 20/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Receives Requisite Securityholder Approval and Consents and Expects to Close Previously Announced Debt Finan; 27/03/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP GCM.TO – QTRLY REVENUE $70.9 MLN VS $50.4 MLN

AZIMUT HOLDING SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITAL (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) had an increase of 24.75% in short interest. AZIHF’s SI was 921,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 24.75% from 738,700 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 1024 days are for AZIMUT HOLDING SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITAL (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)’s short sellers to cover AZIHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 1,246 shares traded or 109.76% up from the average. Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Azimut Holding S.p.A. provides asset management and financial advisory services in Italy. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. It offers life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, and financial planning consultancy services, as well as manages private equity funds and invests in the digital sector. It has a 12.21 P/E ratio.