Wasatch Advisors Has Lowered Position in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $11.87 Million; Dycom Inds Com (DY) Stock Price Rose While Logan Capital Management Has Cut by $334,395 Its Stake

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 138,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 816,860 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.76M, down from 954,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 541,840 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (DY) by 45.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 7,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 8,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 16,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 199,115 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Dycom Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DY); 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, EXAS, CVX – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, EXAS, CMG – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Is Up 16.34% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Exact Sciences A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock, Goldman Sachs Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Principal Financial Group accumulated 126,834 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 158,422 shares. Voloridge Lc has invested 0.31% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 84,215 were reported by Nicholas Invest Prtn L P. Ajo LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Granahan Inv Ma accumulated 273,944 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 24 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 22,593 shares. 3,825 are held by First Business Fincl Service. Putnam Invests Ltd reported 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.1% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 6,812 were reported by Capital Fund.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 45,518 shares to 367,132 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Construction Partners Inc by 120,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DY shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Lc stated it has 12,901 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mackay Shields Lc has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 466,000 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 351,620 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Hsbc Public Limited Com owns 5,991 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) or 202,323 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 223,359 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 21,498 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Bbva Compass Retail Bank accumulated 5,933 shares. Northern Trust reported 544,528 shares. Moreover, Schroder Group has 0.07% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 912,988 shares.

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.05 per share. DY’s profit will be $26.44M for 12.53 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.49% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dycom Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:DY) ROE Of 7.3% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DYCOM – Time To Connect – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: DY shares against Dycom Industries, Inc.announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.