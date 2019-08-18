Wasatch Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by $756,000; Geode Capital Management Raised Jack In The Box (JACK) Holding by $1.25 Million

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 31,562 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, down from 37,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $108.12. About 572,478 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 15,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 341,118 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.65 million, up from 325,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.55. About 485,056 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 148,269 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $57.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 208,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.89M for 21.12 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 18,925 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $30.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaplan Inc by 14,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,706 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Adr.

