Wasatch Advisors Has Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $962,109 as Shares Declined; Srb Decreased Its Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $665,000 as Share Price Rose

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 101,342 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 119,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 10.46 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 384,964 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 376,461 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $150.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 492,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 16.54 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity Asset Mngmt reported 1.63% stake. Riverbridge Prtnrs Llc owns 72,079 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 1.15M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Westchester reported 5.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Company stated it has 105,917 shares. France-based Comgest Investors Sas has invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northstar Investment Limited Liability invested in 222,510 shares or 2.23% of the stock. Connable Office reported 46,233 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Research & Mngmt Commerce has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hallmark Cap Management Incorporated has invested 2.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Miller LP reported 22,500 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 214,149 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Mufg Americas Holding reported 877,871 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fairfield Bush And Co has 32,092 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk Estimates 62 Million Residential Locations in the US Are at Moderate to Extreme Flood Risk – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Now – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “The explosion of â€˜alternativeâ€™ data gives regular investors access to tools previously employed only by hedge funds – MarketWatch” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $180.89 million for 36.79 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Llc owns 178,937 shares. The California-based Lpl Ltd has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Fort LP holds 19,062 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt invested in 2,098 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Investment has 0.03% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department owns 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 522 shares. 6,382 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 5,486 shares. Moreover, American Int Grp Inc has 0.04% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 74,712 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt reported 10,356 shares stake. Rampart Mngmt Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,453 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). California-based Parnassus Invests Ca has invested 2.51% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). United Advisers Lc reported 0.02% stake. Sands Ltd Liability Corp holds 85,571 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.