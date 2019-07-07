Wasatch Advisors Has Lifted Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Holding; Shorts at SONOVA HOLDING AG ORDINARY SHARES (SONVF) Raised By 7.74%

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) stake by 27.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc acquired 9,963 shares as Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN)’s stock declined 6.32%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 45,585 shares with $3.34 million value, up from 35,622 last quarter. Seattle Genetics Inc now has $11.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 513,728 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 11.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Seattle Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGEN); 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 07/03/2018 – SGEN: PHASE 1 STUDY IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 26/03/2018 – ASTELLAS & SEATTLE GENETICS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR EN; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.63 million activity. GRYSKA DAVID W sold 5,000 shares worth $325,200. $1.32M worth of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares were sold by SIEGALL CLAY B.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Seattle Genetics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cna Financial Corporation (CNA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Peek Under The Hood: FEX Has 10% Upside – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biotechs on watch after Pfizer-Array blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Seattle Genetics had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets.