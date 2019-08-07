Wasatch Advisors Has Lifted Its Kadant (KAI) Position by $6.80 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Shares Declined, Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $7.21 Million

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 78,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.83M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.7. About 40,279 shares traded. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 2.29% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q EPS 96c; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To Rev $625M-$635M; 14/05/2018 – Ubs Global Asset Americas Buys New 1.2% Position in Kadant; 28/03/2018 – Kadant at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 08/03/2018 Kadant Declares Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Kadant Raises Dividend to 22c

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.19% . The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 595,092 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reiterates 2018 Net Pdt Sales Guidance $180M-$200M; 14/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Proposes Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 26/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – ON MARCH 23, GOT PARAGRAPH IV CERTIFICATION NOTICE LETTER REGARDING ANDA BY TEVA FOR GENERIC VERSION OF 20MG HETLIOZ CAPSULE; 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold KAI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.29 million shares or 1.84% more from 9.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank invested in 20,200 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Victory Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,489 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,703 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. 11,000 were reported by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. 90,020 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. The Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 1,587 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 13,100 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.05% in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 121 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 4,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Incorporated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 547,238 shares.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 373,579 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $25.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,949 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 96,080 shares. Citadel Advsrs accumulated 0% or 125,404 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 51,900 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 49,483 shares. Regions Corp accumulated 0% or 13,934 shares. Blackrock reported 8.54M shares. 6,400 were reported by South Dakota Inv Council. Moreover, Rothschild Company Asset Us has 0.08% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 422,141 shares. Oppenheimer Co reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 81,209 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 128,598 shares in its portfolio. Intll Group Inc Inc stated it has 38,949 shares. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 0% or 699,728 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 453,568 shares.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 938,910 shares to 3.31M shares, valued at $109.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 124,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).