Wasatch Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Ambarella (AMBA) by $6.74 Million; As Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Share Price Declined, Edgar Lomax Co Trimmed Stake by $823,400

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 294.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 156,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 53,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.45. About 230,540 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has declined 6.16% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 960,077 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.99M, down from 977,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 7.25 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8,516 shares to 68,741 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,747 shares, and cut its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Co holds 138,489 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 421,210 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company owns 5,474 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) or 18,254 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Communications Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). S Squared Tech Lc, New York-based fund reported 66,551 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt accumulated 61,763 shares. 4,505 were reported by Citigroup Inc. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 176,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vident Advisory Llc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has 7,969 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 135,963 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic Interest reported 2.08M shares. 29.77 million are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 5,989 shares. Girard Prns Ltd invested in 15,649 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Orrstown Fincl Services accumulated 0.05% or 741 shares. Moreover, Marietta Prtnrs Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 3.16M shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Management accumulated 0.03% or 41,420 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,703 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Westwood Hldgs Gp Inc holds 33,307 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Colony Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 48.41M were accumulated by Geode Capital Management. 657,597 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Company invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Finance Advisory Group owns 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,720 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.