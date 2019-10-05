Wasatch Advisors Has Increased By $12.33 Million Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding; Valmont Industries (VMI) Sentiment Is 1.1

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) stake by 11.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc acquired 20,187 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)’s stock rose 28.20%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 188,635 shares with $115.40M value, up from 168,448 last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc now has $27.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $559.22. About 242,004 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 101 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 92 trimmed and sold holdings in Valmont Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 16.61 million shares, down from 17.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Valmont Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 76 Increased: 67 New Position: 34.

Harvey Partners Llc holds 6.82% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. for 39,000 shares. Spitfire Capital Llc owns 38,879 shares or 5.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc has 1.62% invested in the company for 154,449 shares. The Minnesota-based Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has invested 1.46% in the stock. Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 24,669 shares.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)â€™s Upcoming 0.3% Dividend? You Have 3 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Valmont Industries, Inc. produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. It operates through five divisions: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, Energy and Mining, and Irrigation. It has a 29.69 P/E ratio. The Engineered Support Structures segment makes and distributes engineered metal, wood, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $50.37 million for 14.40 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $134.77. About 73,769 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) has risen 0.07% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80

Among 7 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MercadoLibre has $80000 highest and $61500 lowest target. $712.38’s average target is 27.39% above currents $559.22 stock price. MercadoLibre had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72500 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Citigroup upgraded MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 8. The rating was upgraded by HSBC on Monday, September 9 to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy” on Tuesday, September 10.

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) stake by 2,835 shares to 201,686 valued at $23.96M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) stake by 4,035 shares and now owns 26,302 shares. Bg Staffing Inc was reduced too.