Wasatch Advisors Has Decreased Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Position as Share Price Rose; 21Vianet Group (VNET) Shares Declined While Dalton Investments Has Boosted Stake

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 79,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 209,603 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, down from 288,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.78M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 210,122 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Public Awareness Of Short-Term Health Increases Dramatically; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs

Dalton Investments Llc increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc bought 118,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 72,641 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. FICHTHORN JOHN bought $2.75 million worth of stock. 8,000 shares valued at $239,254 were bought by GABOS PAUL G on Wednesday, March 20.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.41 million for 31.72 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 74,061 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $130.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 45,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Construction Partners Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 17,600 shares. State Street holds 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 237,452 shares. Vanguard Group reported 903,937 shares stake. Ameritas Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 983 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 12,744 shares. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp owns 167,929 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 14,501 shares. Ftb Advsr has 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Co reported 0.25% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 8,254 shares. Connecticut-based Cardinal Management Lc Ct has invested 0.6% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 62,000 were accumulated by Caprock Group Incorporated Inc. Cambridge Investment Research holds 0% or 15,950 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).