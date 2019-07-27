Wasatch Advisors Has Cut Its Wayfair (W) Position by $12.75 Million; Mosaic Co. (MOS) Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Declined

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 86,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 596,838 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.60M, down from 682,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 1.79 million shares traded or 22.83% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils Inspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 22,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,812 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J..

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.46 million for 18.99 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 39,335 shares to 113,405 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 2,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,257 shares, and has risen its stake in 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.11% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cornerstone Advsr holds 1,668 shares. 304,115 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Incorporated has invested 0.06% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 1,460 are owned by Fifth Third Bank. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,999 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wexford LP reported 654,425 shares. Signaturefd Llc holds 213 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.04% or 548,723 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 34,496 shares. Edgestream Prtn Lp accumulated 487,199 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 0.14% or 55,063 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% or 91 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset accumulated 114,581 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 11 shares.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Upgrades Mosaic After Stock Falls Close To 10-Year Low – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Remembering The Good Times: A Requiem For The Floor Of The NYSE – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.59M were accumulated by Bares Capital Management. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Fmr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9.45M shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Co owns 10,447 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,154 were reported by Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated. Wasatch Advsrs has 596,838 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. 56,239 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 5,587 were reported by Hrt Ltd. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0% or 11,043 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 2,805 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 3,292 shares. Light Street Management Ltd reported 0.87% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 50,425 shares.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 EPS, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1,642 shares to 28,316 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Esquire Finl Hldgs Inc by 105,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).