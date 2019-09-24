Wasatch Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Proofpoint (PFPT) as Valuation Rose; Iamgold (IAG) Stock Rose While Exane Derivatives Decreased Its Stake

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 251,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 974,128 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.14 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $125.17. About 510,722 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Iamgold (IAG) by 41.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 121,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 169,191 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $571.71M, down from 290,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Iamgold for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 7.57 million shares traded or 29.12% up from the average. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold PFPT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 0.69% less from 50.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Rgm Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 494,868 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont reported 850 shares stake. D E Shaw & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Thornburg Investment holds 0.11% or 96,049 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 1,828 shares. Exane Derivatives has 6 shares. Firsthand Cap Management holds 1.85% or 40,000 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 33 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp reported 17,018 shares stake. Bamco Ny accumulated 31,569 shares. Magnetar Fincl Llc reported 6,988 shares. Shine Investment Advisory invested 0.03% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Century accumulated 94,310 shares.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $10.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 20,667 shares to 477,550 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 157,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logitech Intl Nom. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1,619 shares to 1,631 shares, valued at $65.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishs Msci Taiwan by 7,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. IAG’s profit will be $4.69M for 101.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by IAMGOLD Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -133.33% EPS growth.