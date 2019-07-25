Wasatch Advisors Has Cut Independent Bank Mass (INDB) Position By $18.31 Million; Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (VBLT) Shorts Down By 0.22%

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB) stake by 32.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 226,025 shares as Independent Bank Corp Mass (INDB)’s stock declined 4.45%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 471,977 shares with $38.24M value, down from 698,002 last quarter. Independent Bank Corp Mass now has $2.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 78,443 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has risen 5.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corp. Announces A 19% Increase In The Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND

Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VBLT) had a decrease of 0.22% in short interest. VBLT’s SI was 183,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.22% from 184,000 shares previously. With 129,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s short sellers to cover VBLT’s short positions. The SI to Vascular Biogenics LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.91%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.32. About 167,892 shares traded or 145.90% up from the average. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) has declined 45.00% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VBLT News: 24/05/2018 – QT VASCULAR – TELEFLEX SHALL ACQUIRE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RELATING TO DRUG-COATED CORONARY BALLOON CATHETER PRODUCT OF CO & UNITS FOR S$26.2 MLN; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparison of MCO HD on Markers of Vascular Health Compared With On-Line Haemodiafiltration (MoDal); 16/04/2018 – INTACT VASCULAR SAYS ANNOUNCED THAT IT CLOSED A SERIES C FINANCING TOTALING $20 MLN; 17/05/2018 – VASCULAR BIOGENICS LTD SAYS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM BANK DEPOSITS AT MARCH 31, 2018, WERE $49.9 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PharmAbcine Inc. | Recombinant Human Monoclonal Antibody To Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor-2 | N/A | 03/08/2018 | Treatment of Glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/05/2018 – Vascular Adhesion Protein 1 (VAP-1) Inhibitors Pipeline Insight, 2018 – Analysis of 5+ Products Along with 5+ Companies – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – VBL Therapeutics Presents Late Breaking Research Demonstrating Immune-cell Mediated Killing of Cancer Cells by a Novel Bi-specific Antibody at AACR; 09/03/2018 – Non-Vascular Stents – Market Analysis and Forecast l Technavio; 10/04/2018 – VBL Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Research at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting on April 16; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets From Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Pdt Solutions Portfolio

Among 2 analysts covering Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vascular Biogenics had 4 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Chardan Capital Markets maintained Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Chardan Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $3 target.

More notable recent Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VBL Therapeutics Announces Modiin Production Facility Received a GMP Compliance Certificate Following EU QP Audit – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oppenheimer bullish on Vascular Biogenics; shares up 9% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “OncoSec Medical and Trinity Biotech among healthcare gainers; Amneal Pharmaceuticals leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “VBL Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VBL Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences in April – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company has market cap of $47.36 million. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corp (Mass) (INDB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Independent Bank had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Compass Point upgraded the shares of INDB in report on Friday, July 19 to “Buy” rating.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $243,909 activity. JONES KEVIN J had sold 2,000 shares worth $160,740. Shares for $83,169 were sold by ODDLEIFSON CHRISTOPHER on Tuesday, January 29.