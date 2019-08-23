Wasatch Advisors Has Cut Epr Pptys (EPR) Stake by $1.33 Million as Shares Declined; Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Shares Declined While Ajo LP Cut Its Stake by $30.21 Million

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 702,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 3.64 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.77M, down from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 687,303 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 17,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 76,795 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 94,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.68. About 234,962 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.25M for 8.66 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HNI Corporation (HNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HD Supply Leaders Receive Prestigious Awards in Their Fields – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HD Supply (HDS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) by 179,256 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $67.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates invested in 22,260 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 215,448 shares. Sei Invs owns 231,591 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 64,584 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Glenmede Tru Company Na reported 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Capital Fund Mgmt has invested 0.07% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Personal Finance Ser owns 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11,900 are owned by Daiwa. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 32,307 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 13,422 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Invesco reported 2.17M shares stake. 52,767 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,700 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc stated it has 100,990 shares. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America owns 68,597 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 6,890 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.32M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 0.02% or 2.99M shares. Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 33 shares. 1.09 million were reported by Brookfield Asset Management. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 380 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd stated it has 5,861 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Net stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 20,871 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Virtu Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 9,052 shares. 116 are owned by Hanson Mcclain.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPR Properties +1.4% after Q1 beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Properties starts tender offer for 5.750% notes due 2022 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EPR Properties Announces Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2022 – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.