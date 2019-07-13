Wasatch Advisors Has Cut By $1.68 Million Its Lhc Group (LHCG) Position; AMACORE GROUP THE CLASS A (ACGI) Shorts Down By 99.6%

AMACORE GROUP INC THE CLASS A (OTCMKTS:ACGI) had a decrease of 99.6% in short interest. ACGI’s SI was 200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 99.6% from 50,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.0008 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) stake by 7.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 15,238 shares as Lhc Group Inc (LHCG)’s stock rose 5.73%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 176,624 shares with $19.58M value, down from 191,862 last quarter. Lhc Group Inc now has $3.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $125.41. About 267,289 shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. The company has market cap of $1.05 million. The Company’s products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $31.50 million for 31.35 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Superior Grp Of Companies In (NASDAQ:SGC) stake by 63,218 shares to 455,782 valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc stake by 185,622 shares and now owns 889,836 shares. Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). The Virginia-based Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Raymond James Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,069 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 32,883 shares. C Ww Wide Group A S has invested 0.06% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 211,996 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 33 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 17,039 shares. Kbc Nv holds 11,093 shares. California-based Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Morgan Stanley owns 60,299 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company holds 10,739 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $7.85 million activity. Another trade for 75,000 shares valued at $7.85M was sold by Myers Keith G.

