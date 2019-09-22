Wasatch Advisors Has Boosted Tucows (TCX) Holding; Alleghany Has Decreased Mastercard (MA) Position By $2.00 Million

Alleghany Corp decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 4.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alleghany Corp sold 7,564 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Alleghany Corp holds 177,436 shares with $46.94 million value, down from 185,000 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $275.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 4.18 million shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Tucows Inc (TCX) stake by 56.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc acquired 24,293 shares as Tucows Inc (TCX)’s stock declined 43.43%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 67,524 shares with $4.12 million value, up from 43,231 last quarter. Tucows Inc now has $588.73M valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 60,988 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $6.67M were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Monday, July 29. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Among 12 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $256 lowest target. $298.42’s average target is 10.05% above currents $271.17 stock price. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by SunTrust. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. On Monday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W & Inc holds 0.06% or 2,585 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares owns 3.16M shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Marietta Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 30,264 shares. Eagle Asset owns 32,145 shares. 59,689 are held by Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Company. Nottingham Advsrs reported 27,705 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 14,343 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust reported 11,504 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.89% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pacific Inv Mgmt Company accumulated 16,088 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability invested in 94 shares. British Columbia Invest holds 680,216 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 52,764 shares. 869,919 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Churchill stated it has 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased Shake Shack Inc stake by 83,791 shares to 679,476 valued at $49.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I stake by 443,797 shares and now owns 1.82 million shares. Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Ltd Liability holds 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) or 4,171 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,474 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.33% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 10,600 shares. Moreover, International Grp has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Fiera Capital Corporation holds 0.01% or 63,079 shares. Wasatch Advsrs invested in 67,524 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kj Harrison & Partners Inc stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Lpl Fincl Llc, a California-based fund reported 5,817 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 18,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 11,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Numerixs Techs invested in 100 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). The Illinois-based Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX).