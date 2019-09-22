Wasatch Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Superior Grp Of Companies In (SGC) by $472,753; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Tekne Capital Management Lifted Holding

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.20M shares traded or 51.06% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Superior Grp Of Companies In (SGC) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 27,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.65% . The institutional investor held 483,591 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.28M, up from 455,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Superior Grp Of Companies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 23,996 shares traded. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) has declined 16.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SGC News: 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 19/04/2018 – DJ Superior Uniform Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGC); 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group(R) Announces Acquisition Of CID Resources(R); 14/05/2018 – Superior Group of Companies CFO, COO Andy Demott Named CFO of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group® Announces Acquisition of CID Resources®; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – EXISTING LENDER PROVIDED AN ADDITIONAL TERM LOAN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $85 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Other Operating Results in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Superior Uniform 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM TO BUY CID RESOURCES FOR $88.4M; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED FROM $35 MLN TO $75 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.16, from 2.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SGC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 0.48% more from 5.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Lc accumulated 14,451 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc Inc owns 15,800 shares. Wasatch Advsr accumulated 0.08% or 483,591 shares. Punch & Investment Inc has invested 0.44% in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 104,364 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) for 155,612 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 13,600 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc invested in 377,700 shares. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt has 1.26% invested in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) for 185,364 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). 10,200 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. New York-based Amer Inc has invested 0% in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 298 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 16,396 shares.

