Wasatch Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by $2.34 Million; Merck & Co. (MRK) Shares Rose While Doheny Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 15,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 31,555 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 46,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – Merck lifts earnings forecast after currency boost; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 TRIAL WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS), WHICH IS A SECONDARY ENDPOINT; 03/05/2018 – Merck’s snapshot of positive data for frontline lung cancer niche triggers a new scramble for quick Keytruda OK $MRK; 29/03/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MAXIMUM OF UP TO $3.97 BLN FOR ACHIEVEMENT OF MILESTONES ASSOCIATED WITH SALES OF LENVIMA; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 86,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.35% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 223,051 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 22.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C

More notable recent MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yatra Vs. MakeMyTrip: Trading Or Investing? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Predict 10% Upside For PNQI – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MakeMyTrip (MMYT): Moving Average Crossover Alert – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2016 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial & Operating Results on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 107,584 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $135.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 138,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,860 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Is the Top Dow Stock, Merck Is the Worst. See, Markets Are Efficient. – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.