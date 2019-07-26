Wasatch Advisors Has Boosted Its Chuys Hldgs (CHUY) Stake; Asta Funding Has 1 Sentiment

Asta Funding Inc (ASFI) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 4 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 4 sold and reduced their stakes in Asta Funding Inc. The funds in our database now own: 942,470 shares, up from 940,319 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Asta Funding Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Chuys Hldgs Inc (CHUY) stake by 14.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc acquired 223,870 shares as Chuys Hldgs Inc (CHUY)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 1.72 million shares with $39.18 million value, up from 1.50M last quarter. Chuys Hldgs Inc now has $389.43 million valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 121,020 shares traded. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 21.78% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 4Q EPS 93C, EST. 20C; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chuy’s Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHUY); 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC – ON A CALENDAR BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.6%; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.3% AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings: Sharon Russell Resigns as Chief Administrative Officer and Secretary, Will Retire From Company in August; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings Sees FY18 EPS $1.12-EPS $1.16; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $1.12 TO $1.16; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 4Q Rev $96M; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $93.9M

Rbf Capital Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Asta Funding, Inc. for 400,000 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 276,630 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 83,600 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,457 shares.

More notable recent Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Asta Funding, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Compliance Letter – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Asta Funding Announces Results for The Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Asta Funding, Inc. Adopts Rule 10b5-1 Plan in Conjunction with Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Asta Funding surges after continued listing plan accepted by Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

The stock increased 1.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 2,831 shares traded. Asta Funding, Inc. (ASFI) has risen 68.39% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ASFI News: 16/05/2018 – ASTA FUNDING INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Asta Funding Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASFI); 06/03/2018 ASTA Appoints Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea® as Official Mobility and Special Needs Partner for ASTA and NACTA; 18/05/2018 – Asta Funding, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company has market cap of $48.88 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. It has a 5.65 P/E ratio. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past.

More notable recent Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chuy’s Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in the Best Texas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Chuy’s Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shareholders Are Down 29% – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chuy’s Gets a Much-Needed Profit Boost – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) stake by 62,935 shares to 279,000 valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) stake by 65,060 shares and now owns 379,598 shares. Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) was reduced too.