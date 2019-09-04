Wasatch Advisors Decreased Wayfair (W) Position; Logan Capital Management Lowered By $3.28 Million Its Alliance Data Sys Com (ADS) Holding

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS) stake by 70.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 18,843 shares as Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (ADS)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Logan Capital Management Inc holds 7,888 shares with $1.38 million value, down from 26,731 last quarter. Alliance Data Sys Corp Com now has $6.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $122.05. About 1.48M shares traded or 43.48% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased Wayfair Inc (W) stake by 12.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 86,120 shares as Wayfair Inc (W)’s stock declined 19.79%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 596,838 shares with $88.60 million value, down from 682,958 last quarter. Wayfair Inc now has $10.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $109.28. About 2.14 million shares traded or 21.33% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Rev $1.4B; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video); 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS AMENDMENT NO. 2 INCREASES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBLIMIT TO $65 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 14 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 2.63% or 514,777 shares. Nomura Hldgs owns 0.05% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 78,494 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 2,300 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 603,035 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Polar Llp invested in 0.33% or 235,992 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 10,084 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has 2,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 321,364 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0.01% or 4,800 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc owns 10,529 shares. 8,373 are held by Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership. Intl Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corp reported 53,607 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hbk Limited Partnership owns 58,400 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Wayfair Inc has $200 highest and $12100 lowest target. $167.88’s average target is 53.62% above currents $109.28 stock price. Wayfair Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Thursday, August 22 to “Buy” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 earnings per share, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual earnings per share reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Alliance Data Systems has $183 highest and $15500 lowest target. $163.80’s average target is 34.21% above currents $122.05 stock price. Alliance Data Systems had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, April 26. UBS upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, August 16. Argus Research maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Tuesday, May 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold ADS shares while 133 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 45.59 million shares or 7.69% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 71 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Landscape Capital Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 3,794 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company holds 198,877 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 8,868 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 88,221 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 1.54% or 46,107 shares. Edgestream LP accumulated 16,927 shares. Bridges Inv Incorporated accumulated 2,360 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 552,908 shares. Fred Alger invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Moreover, Bridgewater Assocs LP has 0.28% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 261,001 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 764 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Architects Incorporated reported 704 shares stake.

