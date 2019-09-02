Wasatch Advisors Decreased Position in Inphi (IPHI) by $2.80 Million as Valuation Rose; Sta Wealth Management Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Lifted by $447,440 as Share Value Declined

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 65,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 379,598 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60M, down from 444,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 899,913 shares traded or 2.00% up from the average. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI); 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Inv LLC Exits Position in Inphi; 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 5.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.9C; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Rev $60.1M

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 5,593 shares as the company's stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 81,764 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 76,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 8,220 shares to 3,111 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,278 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance" on August 30, 2019

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 42,588 shares to 306,002 shares, valued at $26.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 61,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Analysts await Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Inphi Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.