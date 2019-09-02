Wasatch Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Prosperity Bancshares (PB) by $811,371; Shareholder Cortina Asset Management Boosted Chemical Financial (CHFC) Stake

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 11,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 189,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 201,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. It closed at $64.92 lastly. It is down 0.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 29,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 315,701 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, up from 286,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chemical Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 150.91% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). 8,400 were accumulated by Azimuth Cap Mgmt. Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 21,617 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 122,778 are owned by Philadelphia Fincl Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Llc. Legal & General Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 84,968 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 130,203 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us has 773,080 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 8,119 shares in its portfolio. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% or 267,452 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bankshares accumulated 0.02% or 8,895 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited owns 138,727 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd holds 7,076 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Liability Co has 162,920 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 51,326 shares stake.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.43 million activity. Provost David T also bought $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares. On Thursday, June 13 KLAESER DENNIS L bought $392,205 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 10,018 shares. $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares were bought by SHAFER THOMAS C.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 26,487 shares to 159,764 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 243,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,105 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.18 per share. PB’s profit will be $81.03M for 13.75 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

