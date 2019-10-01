Wasatch Advisors Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; SHIMANO INDS ORDINARY SHARES (SHMDF) Shorts Raised By 15.67%

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 28.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 29,230 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 72,112 shares with $3.95M value, down from 101,342 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $203.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 16.53M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 10/01/2019: CUI, SPI, CVET, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Cisco Systems’ Stock Fell 15.5% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.17 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 15.57% above currents $47.85 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 15. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 15.

