Wasatch Advisors Decreased Copart (CPRT) Stake by $38.47 Million; As Weibo International (WB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Raised Its Position

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weibo International (WB) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 7,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 93,058 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 85,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weibo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 310,353 shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 519,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $225.47M, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $81.5. About 172,522 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Baidu and Sina Lead a Recovery of Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Weibo Shares Jumped 15% Today – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Weibo Corp. (WB) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Share Price Increased 112% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares to 10,592 shares, valued at $20.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (Ads) (NYSE:ABB) by 64,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,125 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold WB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.98 million shares or 2.67% more from 43.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parus Fin (Uk) has 1.31% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 28,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.45% or 93,058 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Millennium Management Lc has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 67,129 shares. holds 0% or 693 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 0.13% or 1.26M shares. Bellecapital Int Ltd reported 11,465 shares. Earnest Prns Limited invested in 0% or 8 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 12,869 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc reported 63,329 shares. Moreover, Kenmare Capital Prtn Limited Com has 1.03% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 19,600 shares. Segantii owns 0.05% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 12,278 shares. Ashmore Gp Public Limited Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 7,042 shares.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Copart Expands Calgary, Alberta Location in Canada – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Copart (CPRT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Drive Past Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Copart Announces Capacity Expansion at East Georgia Location – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Copart Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stock Roundup: CNH Industrial’s Spin-Off, Ford Recalls & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.