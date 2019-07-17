Wasatch Advisors Decreased By $681,280 Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Position; Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Covered By 2 Bulls

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 11.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 8,516 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 68,741 shares with $5.54M value, down from 77,257 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $33.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 240,351 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll

Among 5 analysts covering Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Toromont Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) rating on Tuesday, February 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $72 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by IBC given on Monday, February 18. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. See Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) latest ratings:

19/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $62 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $66 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $71 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

18/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Maintain

More notable recent Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Higher Growth With Toromont Over Finning – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Struggling With Its 7.3% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Than Its 5.0% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Fletcher Building Limited’s (NZSE:FBU) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.32. About 4,828 shares traded. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. It operates in two divisions, Equipment Group and CIMCO. It has a 19.98 P/E ratio. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eaton had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ETN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.15M for 13.19 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased Instructure Inc stake by 37,000 shares to 174,944 valued at $8.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) stake by 12,461 shares and now owns 502,406 shares. Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) was raised too.