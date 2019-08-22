Wasatch Advisors Cut Its Position in Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) by $1.33 Million; Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake as Share Value Declined

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 174,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.19M, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 6.14M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 266,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The institutional investor held 2.78 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, down from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 44,741 shares traded. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBK News: 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Total Assets Were $2.5 Billion as of March 31; 24/05/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Spruce House Investment Mgmt LLC Exits Republic First Bancorp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Republic First Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBK); 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Assets Up by 26% to $2.5B; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp Book Value Per Common Share Increased to $3.99 as of March 31; 23/04/2018 – Republic First Bancorp: Total Deposits Up by 23%, to $2.1B; 02/04/2018 Republic First Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $175,422 activity. TIERNEY BRIAN had bought 6,000 shares worth $29,520. Spevak Barry also bought $24,167 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Wednesday, May 15. Flocco Theodore J JR bought 5,000 shares worth $24,342. On Tuesday, May 21 MADONNA HARRY bought $51,017 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) or 10,000 shares. $24,850 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Republic First Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FRBK) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Republic First Bancorp, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on July 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 0.72% more from 27.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 268,233 were reported by Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc. Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.16% or 460,937 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 122,666 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company has 30,165 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp stated it has 3.82M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp has 40,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 37,390 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 28,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.12M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 395,581 shares. Banc Funds Lc has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 580,877 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 62,220 shares. Bessemer holds 0% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 68,758 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $193.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco -8.2% as analysts process macro headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Cisco Systems and eBay – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco -7.3% amid short current-quarter guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Bank, a North Dakota-based fund reported 59,575 shares. Pictet North America has 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 66,424 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability owns 448,622 shares. Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security holds 1.84% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 46,912 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 0.24% stake. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Co holds 0.57% or 419,116 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 115,000 shares. Argi Invest Services Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiemann Investment Advsrs Lc invested in 0.9% or 21,815 shares. Hamel Assoc Inc stated it has 33,997 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 113,772 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 1.25M shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 0.76% or 577,243 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc invested in 0.75% or 66,978 shares.