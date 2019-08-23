Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) Reaches $20.32 After 8.00% Down Move; Doheny Asset Management Decreased By $2.21 Million Its Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr (BP) Position

Doheny Asset Management decreased Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr (BP) stake by 51.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Doheny Asset Management sold 51,300 shares as Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Doheny Asset Management holds 47,450 shares with $2.08M value, down from 98,750 last quarter. Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr now has $120.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 3.20M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 29/05/2018 – Vitol to float Viva Energy stake in $2.3 bln IPO; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Paid $1.6B in 1Q Relating to 2010 Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill; 10/04/2018 – BP NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN ’20; 16/04/2018 – BP INTENDS NET GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS AT OR BELOW ’15 LEVELS; 24/04/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS HAS ‘VERY STRONG’ PARTNERSHIP WITH RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT, STAYS OUT OF POLITICS; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- UNDER AGREEMENT, BP WILL BUY LNG ON FREE ON BOARD BASIS FOR 20 YEARS STARTING FROM COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Opening Quote: BP lets the good times… flow; 29/03/2018 – BP IN CONSORTIA WINS TWO BLOCKS IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 21/05/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE -BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite

The stock of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 340,855 shares traded. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has risen 10.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Warrior Met Coal Llc (NYSE:HCC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Warrior Met Coal Llc has $33 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 35.33% above currents $20.32 stock price. Warrior Met Coal Llc had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why These Coal Stocks Got Crushed on Thursday – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Another Big Blow for the Future of Coal – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s (NYSE:HCC) ROE Of 77%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. engages in mining and exporting metallurgical coal for the steel industry. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. It has a 1.6 P/E ratio. The firm sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe and South America.