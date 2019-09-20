Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) Reaches $19.98 Yearly Low; Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Polymetal International PLC has GBX 1300 highest and GBX 850 lowest target. GBX 1097.50’s average target is -4.57% below currents GBX 1150 stock price. Polymetal International PLC had 15 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, July 30. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 5. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 25 by Citigroup. See Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) latest ratings:

The stock of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) hit a new 52-week low and has $18.58 target or 7.00% below today’s $19.98 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.03B company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $18.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $71.75 million less. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 557,282 shares traded. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) has risen 10.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HCC News: 02/05/2018 – WARRIOR MET 1Q REV. $421.8M, EST. $388.0M; 03/04/2018 – Warrior Met Coal Declares Special Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – S&P: WARRIOR MET COAL RATING RAISED TO ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Warrior Met Coal Rtg To ‘B+’ Frm ‘B’; Otlk Stbl; 20/04/2018 – DJ Warrior Met Coal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCC); 03/04/2018 – Warrior Met Coal Declares Dividend of $6.53; 08/05/2018 – WARRIOR MET COAL REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY BY HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Warrior Met Coal Declares Dividend of 5c; 19/03/2018 – WARRIOR MET COAL INC HCC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Warrior Met Coal Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering by Certain Selling Stockholders

The stock increased 1.32% or GBX 15 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1150. About 698,751 shares traded. Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining firm in the Russia Federation, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company has market cap of 5.41 billion GBP. The firm explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. It has a 16.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship project is the Dukat hub situated in the northeast of Magadan, the Russia Federation.

