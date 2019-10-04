Warren Averett Asset Management Position in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Raised as Stock Value Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Boosted by $299.59 Million Its Stake

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 69.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 4.32 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $730.57 million, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $155.43. About 1.94M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 470.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 12,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 15,670 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 510.98% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Adj EPS $1.13

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Patten Group Incorporated holds 2,130 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com has 0.7% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 28,182 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 73,728 shares. Marshfield Associates stated it has 3.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). United Automobile Association accumulated 523,076 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,175 shares. Personal Cap Advsr holds 2,523 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 15,019 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc owns 148,250 shares. Woodstock Corporation has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,716 shares. Dupont Cap Corp holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 130,520 shares. Ims Capital reported 2,660 shares. Estabrook holds 0% or 100,386 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap accumulated 15,039 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific CFO to step down – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 409,004 shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $212.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Mastercard Stock Could Continue to Rise Despite Predicted Economic Slowdown – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FL, TSS, CVCO and IMRN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TSS, LTXB and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 5,891 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.08% or 70,668 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.08% or 38,947 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 9,558 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability owns 271,847 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 86,270 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Lp reported 44,028 shares stake. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com holds 2,242 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi owns 0.69% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 42,475 shares. Transamerica reported 1,736 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.04% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 59,870 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.18% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).